Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Trading Down 4.5%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) fell 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Mazda Motor Trading Down 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

About Mazda Motor



Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

