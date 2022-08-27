Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Trading Down 1.1%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

