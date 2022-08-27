Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 925.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,915. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
