Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 925.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,915. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers cannabis products that include loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, and other associated cannabis products; and vape cartridges and syringes.

