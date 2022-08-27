Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Shares Down 0.6%

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 496 ($5.99) and last traded at GBX 496.20 ($6.00). 1,219,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,851,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 499.20 ($6.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 464 ($5.61) target price on shares of Mediclinic International in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of £3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 2,486.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 476.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.40.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

