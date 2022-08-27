Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MDT. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75. Medtronic has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $644,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

