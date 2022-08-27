Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,504 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.9 %

MDT stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.



