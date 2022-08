MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,173.00

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, MegaCryptoPolis has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can now be bought for $4.70 or 0.00022446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MegaCryptoPolis has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $11,173.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00819473 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017172 BTC.

MegaCryptoPolis Profile

MegaCryptoPolis launched on September 2nd, 2016. MegaCryptoPolis’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,174 coins. The official website for MegaCryptoPolis is mcp3d.com. MegaCryptoPolis’ official Twitter account is @megacryptopolis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MegaCryptoPolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Each MEGA coin is a Counterparty asset secured with the Bitcoin blockchain and will initially be redeemable for 1 million FLASH coins. FLASH coins are given free to end users and used for advertising and incentive marketing, using a private high performance blockchain. There are 900 billion FLASH coins authorized, but only 300,000 MEGA coins authorized. MEGA coins are scarce and can be used by advertisers and online marketers to purchase FLASH coins in volume for campaigns. End users will also need MEGA coins to redeem their FLASH for BTC via an in-wallet exchange, where available. FLASH is a blockchain based platform that enables users and developers to leverage this powerful technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. As easy to use as webmail, FLASH is a great way to introduce your friends to crypto-coins and to build in rewards to your web pages and services. “

