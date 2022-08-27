Mercor Finance (MRCR) Price Reaches $0.0026

Mercor Finance (MRCR) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Mercor Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mercor Finance has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. Mercor Finance has a total market cap of $130,663.80 and $20,288.00 worth of Mercor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00819674 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Mercor Finance Profile

Mercor Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,150,000 coins. Mercor Finance’s official Twitter account is @MercorFinance.

Buying and Selling Mercor Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercor Finance directly using US dollars.

