Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Trading Up 0.1%

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Company Profile

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

