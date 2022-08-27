Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Trading Up 0.1%

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Company Profile
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition (MEACU)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.