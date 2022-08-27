Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,903 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after buying an additional 234,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,266,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,638,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,240 shares of company stock worth $629,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

