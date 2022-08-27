Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.58. 1,887,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,354. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.