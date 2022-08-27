Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $13.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.14. 38,375,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001,534. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $197.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

