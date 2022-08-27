Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 275,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,611,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 370,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 101,985 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,918,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average of $144.55. The stock has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.