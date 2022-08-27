Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,565 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. 16,179,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,749,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

