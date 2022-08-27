Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Trading Down 2.9 %

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

ORCL traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $74.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,904,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,556. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $75.17. The company has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

