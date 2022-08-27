Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 932 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 192,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 121,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8,430.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 92,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $2,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $12.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.96. 1,925,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $320.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.