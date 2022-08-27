Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Down 4.1 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

NYSE:TGT traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.62. 3,607,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.81. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

