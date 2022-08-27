Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

