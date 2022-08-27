Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,745 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $13.22 on Friday, reaching $372.51. 5,153,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,192. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.95.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

