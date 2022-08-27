Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 682 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 320,837 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,143,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,098,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,349,000 after purchasing an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

BATS:EFAV traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.97. 374,339 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.

