MetaHash One Day Volume Reaches $24,889.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $24,889.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002191 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00827930 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
#MetaHash Profile
#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,627,601,704 coins and its circulating supply is 3,456,011,081 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
