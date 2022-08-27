Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Short Interest Up 4,400.0% in August

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLUY remained flat at $3.74 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.15.

Metallurgical Co. of China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.1833 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Metallurgical Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

