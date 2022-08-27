MetaMUI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $111.45 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $111.45 million and $173,156.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI's official Twitter account is @coingecko

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars.

