MetaMUI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $111.45 Million (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $111.45 million and $173,156.00 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001681 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828437 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MetaMUI Profile
MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MetaMUI
