Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47.53 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $47.53 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.88 or 0.00014406 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,490,140 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

