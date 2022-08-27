Meter Governance Trading 8.8% Higher This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $47.27 million and $1.27 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.87 or 0.00014126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,488,161 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.