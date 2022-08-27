MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Janet Swartz Buys 14,230 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) Director Janet Swartz acquired 14,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

