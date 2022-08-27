MicroBitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $19.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $177,452.44 and approximately $19.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

