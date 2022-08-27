Midas (MIDAS) Price Reaches $30.80 on Exchanges

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Midas has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Midas coin can currently be bought for about $30.80 or 0.00154195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $80.29 million and $123,150.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 869.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Midas Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.