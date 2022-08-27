Minds Price Hits $0.18 (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Minds coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000859 BTC on popular exchanges. Minds has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $26,822.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minds has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minds alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003777 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00127934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00084604 BTC.

Minds Profile

Minds is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

Minds Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minds using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minds and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.