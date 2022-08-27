MiniDOGE 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,721.00 (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, MiniDOGE has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MiniDOGE has a total market cap of $372,522.66 and approximately $19,721.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001899 BTC.
- Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000240 BTC.
- Splintershards (SPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023721 BTC.
- RMRK (RMRK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015410 BTC.
- Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00082971 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00056772 BTC.
MiniDOGE Profile
MINIDOGE is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken.
MiniDOGE Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
