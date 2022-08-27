MiniDOGE 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,721.00 (MINIDOGE)

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, MiniDOGE has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MiniDOGE has a total market cap of $372,522.66 and approximately $19,721.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MiniDOGE alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000258 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00023721 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00082971 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00056772 BTC.

MiniDOGE Profile

MINIDOGE is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place. MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiniDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.