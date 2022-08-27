MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 400.9% in August

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a growth of 400.9% from the July 31st total of 33,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 345,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of MiNK Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ INKT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. 61,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

