Minter HUB (HUB) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Minter HUB (HUB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Minter HUB has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter HUB coin can now be purchased for $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00829392 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Minter HUB Coin Profile

Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter HUB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter HUB directly using U.S. dollars.

