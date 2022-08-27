Misbloc (MSB) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Misbloc (MSB) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00128596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086856 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.