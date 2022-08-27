Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFFGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the July 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MITFF remained flat at $0.88 during midday trading on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.