Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in August

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,283,900 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 4,700,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,946.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

OTCMKTS MMTOF remained flat at $3.90 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. Mitsubishi Motors has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

