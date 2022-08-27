Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $96,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after buying an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,399,135,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.93 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

