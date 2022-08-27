Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,572,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,408 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $90,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Kroger by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,498 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 173,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

