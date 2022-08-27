Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 913,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176,814 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $107,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,128 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,573. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.