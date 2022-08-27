Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,011 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.24% of Equity Residential worth $82,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.