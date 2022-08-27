Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 82,311 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 82,311 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $122,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

CMCSA stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.