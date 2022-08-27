Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 977 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $69,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 6.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 23.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 55.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded down $60.58 on Friday, hitting $2,163.02. The company had a trading volume of 118,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,182.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,062.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,503.30 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

