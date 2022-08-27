Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 99,647 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,248,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,647 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of AT&T worth $100,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

