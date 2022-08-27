Mixin (XIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $115.01 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Mixin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Mixin coin can now be bought for about $191.98 or 0.00946021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $115.01 million and $13,852.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,246.89 or 0.99768870 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 195% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mixin

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Buying and Selling Mixin

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

