MixMarvel (MIX) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

MixMarvel (MIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. MixMarvel has a market capitalization of $20.89 million and $9.50 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00128150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00085893 BTC.

About MixMarvel

MIX is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL.

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

