MMOCoin (MMO) Price Tops $0.0007

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. MMOCoin has a market cap of $48,459.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.