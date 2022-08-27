Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average is $152.50. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $708,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,192,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 586,056 shares of company stock worth $93,502,624 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

