Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Steven J. Orlando Sells 500 Shares

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:MOH opened at $338.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.75 and its 200-day moving average is $309.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.57 and a 52 week high of $361.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

