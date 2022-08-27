Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) CEO Prasad Gundumogula Purchases 12,000 Shares

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 12,000 shares of Mondee stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,167,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,867,506.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prasad Gundumogula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Prasad Gundumogula bought 11,806 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $140,373.34.

On Thursday, August 18th, Prasad Gundumogula bought 18,233 shares of Mondee stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $204,574.26.

Mondee Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Mondee stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.98.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the United States and internationally. It provides technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

