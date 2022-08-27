Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $29,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $292.91 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.31 and its 200-day moving average is $305.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

