Morgan Stanley Cuts Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target to $18.00

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

EXAI stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. Exscientia has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08.

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exscientia will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Exscientia during the second quarter worth $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exscientia during the second quarter worth $154,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Exscientia by 13.0% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,102,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 21.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after buying an additional 856,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 62.5% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,943,000 after buying an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

